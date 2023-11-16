Woman accused stealing nearly $30,000 from Devils Lake car dealership

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former employee at Devils Lake Cars has been arrested and is facing nine charges in Ramsey County Court for allegedly stealing or misappropriating money.

An arrest warrant was issued for Alisha Duciaume on September 28 and she was arrested on October 2. She is charged with six felonies and three misdemeanors:

Theft-Take-$1,000-$10,000 (Felony C)

Misapplication of entrusted property-$10,000-$50,000 (Felony B)

Misapplication of entrusted property-$1,000-$10,000 (Felony C)

Misapplication of entrusted property-Under $500 (Misdemeanor B)

Misapplication of entrusted property-$1,000-$10,000 (Felony C)

Misapplication of entrusted property-$500-$1,000 (Misdemeanor A)

Theft-Take-$1,000-$10,000 (Felony C)

Misapplication of entrusted property-$1,000-$10,000 (Felony C)

Theft-Take-$500-$1,000 (Misdemeanor A)

According to court documents, the transactions took place between August and October of 2022 and total nearly $30,000 of stolen or misappropriated funds that we meant for her employer, Devils Lake Cars.

On August 24, 2022, court records show Duciaume accepted a $3,000 check on behalf of Devils Lake Cars. She provided a receipt showing the transaction listed as a credit card payment, but investigators determined the $3,000 was paid in cash and not applied to the invoice.

On September 1, 2022, Duciaume is accused of making an unauthorized transfer of a $15,208 check to Devils Lake Cars by Adessa Fargo for the purchase of a vehicle. Court records say she distributed the money to six different customer accounts instead of applying it to Adessa Fargo’s invoice.

On September 3, someone at Devils Lake Cars accepted $110 cash on behalf of Devils Lake Cars for a rental payment and properly recorded the transaction. However, court documents say that on September 6, Duciaume is accused of reversing the transaction and failing to apply the cash toward the customer’s invoice.

On September 6, 2022, a customer paid Devils Lake cars $2,000 cash for repair work, but it’s alleged that Duciaume misappropriated the funds and didn’t apply the payment to the customer’s invoice.

On September 19, 2022, a $5,351.88 check was paid to Devils Lake Cars for repair work, but Duciaume is accused of misapplying the payment to nine different customer accounts, failing to apply the payment to the customer’s invoice.

On September 21, 2022, a check for $591.09 was paid to Devils Lake Cars by Fort Motor Credit Company. Investigators say Duciaume allegedly transferred the money to her personal employee receivable account as “Money for Tires.” On September 22, records show she deposited the check at Ramsey National Bank, but falsified the deposit slip and accounting records to show that she had paid the check to Devils Lake Cars.

On September 26, 2022, investigators say Duciaumeus accused of accessing Crystal Fusion Technology’s virtual American Express card information by using the card number to apply $1, 046.51 toward a down payment on a vehicle she was purchasing.

On October 3 or 4, court records say Duciaumeus transferred $1,637.29 which was paid to Devils Lake Cars by the Spirit Lake Tribe for repair work. Investigators say it appears she failed to apply the money toward the Spirit Lake Tribe’s invoice and applied the payment to another invoice, which had already been paid.

On October 10, 2022, Duciaumeus is alleged to have taken $730 cash paid to Devils Lake Cars by a customer for repair work. Court records say she reversed the transaction, failed to apply the cash toward the invoice, and then omitted the cash from the appropriate section of the deposit slip.

Alisha Duciaume is in the Ramsey County Jail in Devils Lake and being held on $30,000 cash bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for January 25, 2024.

