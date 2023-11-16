Veterans Club opens at Sanford Health in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials with Sanford Health unveiled a “Veterans Club” at it’s downtown medical center on Broadway.

The club, located in Sanford’s lower level, is a private space where Veterans can feel at home while receiving care. The space features tables, cozy chairs, and refreshments for those who served, or are currently serving.

This club is not just for Veteran patients and visitors, but also the members of Sanford’s staff who have served.

Here, Veterans can hang out, share experiences, and build bonds that only those who served can truly understand. Captain Paul Weckman, Head of Sanford’s Military and Veteran Affairs is also a retired serviceman of the U.S. Navy. He says the relationships between vets are indescribable.

“Until you see it, witness, and experience it, it’s so hard to describe. But, we’ve all kind of been there. We’ve always been taught to help each other out and serve each other,” he explains.

The first Sanford Veterans Club was built in 2018 at their main location on 23rd Avenue in Fargo.

Weckman recounts seeing the reactions people have when they see their own space. “When I get to witness and see families realize they have this space, and how most of them get emotional... there’s usually tears of joy because those people realize there’s someone out there that cares about them. They’re really glad we still recognize the services they did.”

The hospital provides resources that can potentially help these Veterans navigate through life, and are always looking for volunteers. You can even become a Veteran Ambassador Volunteer, where you make rounds within the medical center, engage in conversation, and provide education regarding Sanford resources. You can find the application to become a Veteran Ambassador here.

