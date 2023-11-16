Two taken to hospital after assault with machete in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were taken to the hospital after an altercation in Wahpeton late Thursday morning.

Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson says alcohol was involved and two people who knew each other were arguing about money. Police were called after someone reported one man had a machete.

Chief Anderson says the man dropped the machete when officers arrived on scene near the Sportsman’s Lounge along Dakota Avenue. Both of the people involved where injured and taken to St. Francis Health in Breckenridge for treatment.

According to police, one man is being arrested for aggravated assault and a long-form complaint will be filed against the other man for simple assault.

