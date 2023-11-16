Cooking with Cash Wa
Thursday is Give to the Max Day in Minnesota

Give to the Max Day
Give to the Max Day(KTTC)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Thousands of nonprofits and schools are hoping to raise big money on Thursday for Give to the Max Day.

November 16 is the 15th annual Give to the Max Day, a 24-hour online giving event to support causes that help Minnesota communities thrive.

Tens of thousands of generous donors participate in the giving day each year and, as of noon on Thursday, more than $19 million had already been donated.

More than 5,000 groups and organizations are participating this year; visit the Give to the Max Day website to see a list of charities or pick a cause to support.

