Silver Alert issued for missing Dickinson man

Silver Alert James Roberts
Silver Alert James Roberts(Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
STARK COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A silver alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man from Dickinson, North Dakota.

James Roberts was last seen around 7:45a.m. on November 16 in Dickinson. He is believed to be driving a silver 2014 GMC Sierra K 1500 with North Dakota license plate 880APD.

North Dakota Highway Patrol and The Bureau of Criminal Investigation describe Roberts as a five foot six, bald, white male. He has green eyes and weighs around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow NDSU long sleeve shirt and plaid pajama pants.

Roberts is considered disoriented and vulnerable.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 701-456-7610.

