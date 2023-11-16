Cooking with Cash Wa
Shelter in place issued in Leonard, ND

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A shelter in place has been issued in Leonard, ND, and people are being asked to avoid the area around the old cafe, which is now a rental property.

Officials tell us someone was asked to leave the property, but refused, and may be dealing with a mental health situation. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to help ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says no shots have been fired and no crime has been committed.

A Cass Clay Alert was sent to alert people in the area.

