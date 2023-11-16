Multiple fire crews battling large hay pile fire in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several fire crews have been battling and maintaining a fire in Cuba Township, Becker County, after there were multiple reports of multiple hay piles on fire.

The first reports came in around 12:22 p.m., Wednesday, November 15. The fire is currently on County Highway 9, south of County Highway 14 and is very active.

Fire departments from Clay & Ottertail counties are assisting crews in Becker County.

Crews are expected to be on scene throughout the night.

The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice.

