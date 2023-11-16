Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

May-Port-C-G volleyball returns to state tournament after 21-year drought

Patriot’s last appearance came in 2002
By Jack Wallace
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”It’s been our first time for a while, which makes us want it more,” Patriot middle hitter Rylee Satrom said. “I mean, we’re gonna come ready to play.”

Senior Rylee Satrom makes no exaggeration, for the first time in 21 years, the May-Port-C-G Patriots return to the NDHSAA State Volleyball tournament.

“It’s amazing, I mean, all our hard work this season is getting paid off,” Satrom said. “We’ve fallen a little short, and it’s just great to finally come this year.”

Teams going up against the Pats have seen double this year, as Rylee’s twin sister Raina joins her at the outside hitter spot. The two senior stars have led the Patriots to a 33-3 overall and unbeaten Region 2 record, earning the number two seed in the Class B tournament starting tomorrow.

“We’ve done everything together,” Raina said. “Every sport, every season. Just doing this with her by my side, even better.”

“It’s amazing, I mean I always know she’s there with me, and along with four other seniors, we’ve been playing together since 3rd grade, traveling teams - it’s been amazing,” Rylee said.

Head coach Stacy Hanson says this bond extends to not just the twins, but the whole team and community around this state run.

“It means a lot for this - for the community, they’ve really kinda needed some positive things in the community right now and this has really brought the community together, they’ve rallied around these girls, and it’s been very positive, and it’s been very fun.”

May-Port-C-G has a combined 4-1 record against other the state-qualified teams, and faces Trenton in the opening round, the Region 8 champ who has only lost four sets in their last ten matches.

But still, the team remains unfazed.

“We always say ‘don’t overlook, go get the first kill’,” Rylee said. “We wanna get on top of things as fast as we can.”

“Go out and have fun, and let’s play like we’re the best team in the state,” Raina said. “That’s every time.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADAM JOHNSON
Arrest made in death of Adam Johnson, Minnesota Native whose throat was cut during hockey game
Reports of shots fired downtown Fargo on November 14, 2023.
UPDATE: Police safely subdue man near University Drive
Beltrami meteor?
UPDATE: Experts say ‘Beltrami Boom’ likely not meteor
Jeffrey Cofresi
Dangerous escapee from ND State Hospital in custody
Alerus Center post
Friday’s Jonas Brothers’ show rescheduled in Grand Forks

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm Sports November 14
The Jimmies re-join the NSAA after five years in the GPAC
Jamestown re-joining North Star Athletic Association for 2024-25 season
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
6:00pm Sports - November 14
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm Sports November 13
North Dakota Captain Riese Gaber
UND Hockey team reaches highest ranking since 2021