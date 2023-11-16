May-Port-C-G volleyball returns to state tournament after 21-year drought

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”It’s been our first time for a while, which makes us want it more,” Patriot middle hitter Rylee Satrom said. “I mean, we’re gonna come ready to play.”

Senior Rylee Satrom makes no exaggeration, for the first time in 21 years, the May-Port-C-G Patriots return to the NDHSAA State Volleyball tournament.

“It’s amazing, I mean, all our hard work this season is getting paid off,” Satrom said. “We’ve fallen a little short, and it’s just great to finally come this year.”

Teams going up against the Pats have seen double this year, as Rylee’s twin sister Raina joins her at the outside hitter spot. The two senior stars have led the Patriots to a 33-3 overall and unbeaten Region 2 record, earning the number two seed in the Class B tournament starting tomorrow.

“We’ve done everything together,” Raina said. “Every sport, every season. Just doing this with her by my side, even better.”

“It’s amazing, I mean I always know she’s there with me, and along with four other seniors, we’ve been playing together since 3rd grade, traveling teams - it’s been amazing,” Rylee said.

Head coach Stacy Hanson says this bond extends to not just the twins, but the whole team and community around this state run.

“It means a lot for this - for the community, they’ve really kinda needed some positive things in the community right now and this has really brought the community together, they’ve rallied around these girls, and it’s been very positive, and it’s been very fun.”

May-Port-C-G has a combined 4-1 record against other the state-qualified teams, and faces Trenton in the opening round, the Region 8 champ who has only lost four sets in their last ten matches.

But still, the team remains unfazed.

“We always say ‘don’t overlook, go get the first kill’,” Rylee said. “We wanna get on top of things as fast as we can.”

“Go out and have fun, and let’s play like we’re the best team in the state,” Raina said. “That’s every time.”

