Jamestown man accused of raping teen

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man has been arrested and is facing several charges after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

Spencer Michael Schmuhl, 21, is in the Stutsman County Jail on two counts of sexual assault, two counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of corruption or solicitation of minors, one count of luring minors by computer and one count of aggravated assault.

Police were contacted by a school resource officer on November 13 for a report of a girl who said she had been forcibly raped on November 10 at a home in rural Stutsman County.

According to court documents, the girl told a detective that she went to a home with Schmuhl, he grabbed her and began sexually assaulting her. The girl says she said “no” multiple times, but Schmuhl held her down and took off her clothes before sexually assaulting her.

The girl showed the detective multiple Facebook messages between the victim and Schmuhl.

“In these messages, the victim tells the Spencer Schmuhl Facebook account that he raped her last Friday. The Spencer Schmuhl Facebook account replies multiple times that they are sorry and not to tell anyone and not to tell police,” court documents state.

The victim told investigators that Schmuhl asked to have sex with her and sent explicit sexual messages via Facebook messenger. The victim says she agreed to go to the house with Schmuhl, but told him she did not want to have sex and just wanted to hang out. According to court records, Schmuhl told the girl that was okay, but once they got into the house, he attacked her and raped.

Court documents also describe an incident in September of 2022 where a 16-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by Schmuhl. The victim says she was talking with Schmuhl via Snapchat and agreed to hang out with him. The girl told investigators that, while watching a movie, Schmuhl put his hand around her throat and choked her before sexually assaulting her.

The victim says she resisted and said “no” multiple times, but Schmuhl continued to rape her, according to court documents. The victim also told investigators that a relative of Schmuhl’s threatened to go after her if she reported Schmuhl to the police.

Court records show Schmuhl had an initial court appearance on November 15, 2023. A no contact order was filed and bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. He is due back in court on December 13.

