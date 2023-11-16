Grain elevators after harvest season

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Harvest season has wound down, but grain elevators are continuing their operations.

Matt Crebo, manager at the Overly Co-op Elevator, said during winter and the holidays it is slower.

He said they take the time to fix equipment.

“Obviously during harvest, it gets busy, and some things get broken. You sometimes have to make repairs that aren’t permanent,” said Crebo.

He said they go back to those temporary fixes and do it for the long haul.

