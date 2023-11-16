Cooking with Cash Wa
Grain elevators after harvest season

Overly Co-op Elevator
Overly Co-op Elevator(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Harvest season has wound down, but grain elevators are continuing their operations.

Matt Crebo, manager at the Overly Co-op Elevator, said during winter and the holidays it is slower.

He said they take the time to fix equipment.

“Obviously during harvest, it gets busy, and some things get broken. You sometimes have to make repairs that aren’t permanent,” said Crebo.

He said they go back to those temporary fixes and do it for the long haul.

