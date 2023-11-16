Blustery Weather Today with Light Snow Near Border

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Changes come on Thursday with a chance for light snow in northern locations of North Dakota and Minnesota as a passing cold front moves through. Less than an inch is expected. More notable will be the strong winds behind the front! Through the afternoon, winds will gusts 30-40mph out of the northwest. Temperatures will be steady most of the morning before falling through the afternoon. Skies clear by evening. Friday, temperatures recover a bit though it will still be a little bit breezy. A cool morning in the 20s will be replaces with another afternoon of above average temperatures in the 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: Get ready for a very pleasant mid-November weekend! Temperatures will still be well above average. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions on both Saturday and Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEEK OF THANKSGIVING: Heading into the Thanksgiving Holiday! Starting out the holiday week, there will be a slight chance for some spotty showers on Monday as a front moves through. With temperatures above freezing, this will be primarily rain but might change to a little mix later as it exits east. It will be a little breezy as well. Behind the front, temperatures begin to drop through the rest of the holiday week. Highs Tuesday will still be above freezing, but by Thanksgiving Day, we will see highs only in the 20s for most. By Friday, there is a slight chance for snow, but that is still many days out and models will adjust timing and track. We will continue to watch and keep you posted for your holiday travel plans. We do know it stays chilly with highs in the 20s!

FARGO FORECAST:

Thursday: Cloudy AM, Clearing PM. Strong Winds G40 mph. Low: 42 High: 44 early afternoon, then falling

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 25 High: 46

Saturday: Sunshine. Mild. Low: 32 High: 48

Sunday: Mostly sunny & mild. Low: 33 High: 50

Monday: Slight chance of a shower. Low: 37 High: 46

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Turning colder. Low 27 High: 38

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 23 High: 31

