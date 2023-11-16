Beltrami man sentenced for murder in overdose death

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office announced a man has been convicted and sentenced for 3rd Degree Murder for a drug related death in May of 2023.

Officials say on May 18, Bemidji police responded to a call for an unresponsive man, who was a possible victim of a drug overdose. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Court documents show an officer found burnt tinfoil, a handheld torch, and a rolled up dollar bill nearby where the victim was found. His autopsy pointed to Fentanyl overdose as the cause of death.

After an investigation by local law enforcement entities, they say they found Cameron Luadtke has been selling Fentanyl in the Bemidji area. Today, court records show, Luadtke was sentenced to 74 months in prison.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.