Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Beltrami man sentenced for murder in overdose death

By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office announced a man has been convicted and sentenced for 3rd Degree Murder for a drug related death in May of 2023.

Officials say on May 18, Bemidji police responded to a call for an unresponsive man, who was a possible victim of a drug overdose. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Court documents show an officer found burnt tinfoil, a handheld torch, and a rolled up dollar bill nearby where the victim was found. His autopsy pointed to Fentanyl overdose as the cause of death.

After an investigation by local law enforcement entities, they say they found Cameron Luadtke has been selling Fentanyl in the Bemidji area. Today, court records show, Luadtke was sentenced to 74 months in prison.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy of Benjamin Erie: Firearm at Scheels in the cubbies by the Ferris Wheel.
‘It doesn’t make sense’: Father upset after gun left unattended
Fire in Becker County
Crews clear scene of large hay pile fire in Becker County, smoke may be ongoing for weeks
Carlos Martinez
Fargo man arrested after admitting to breaking into six vehicles, police say
One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
David Marvin, Warroad’s head girls hockey coach, files defamation lawsuit against concerned parents

Latest News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Beltrami man sentenced for murder in overdose death
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
4:58PM Update: Shelter in Place Issued in Leonard, ND
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Jamestown man accused of raping teen
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:30PM Update: Shelter in Place Issued in Leonard, ND