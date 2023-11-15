YWCA Cass Clay CEO at the White House advocating for affordable housing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The CEO of the YWCA Cass Clay is at the White House on Wednesday, November 15, advocating for affordable housing for survivors of domestic violence.

Erin Prochnow was selected to bring regional representation to Communities in Action: Building a Better North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska. Prochnow shared her experiences of how federal investments into local non-profits can alter the course of the lives of women and children.

“YWCA is privileged to share real-life examples of how partnerships between the federal government, local nonprofit organizations like YWCA, and the private sector can alter the course of women’s and children’s lives so they can come to thrive in communities,” said Prochnow

Earlier this month, the YWCA expanded its supportive housing program by opening Lantern Light, a 23-unit apartment complex in south Fargo. At the White House, Prochnow spoke about the many public and private sector partners that made this affordable housing possible.

The Communities in Action session is part of a series that features local elected officials and community leaders working on behalf of their communities to create opportunities and improve people’s everyday lives. Prochnow is one of 50 people invited to discuss building stronger communities.

“For more than a century, YWCA Cass Clay has advocated around issues of critical importance to women and children. Having the opportunity to do so at the highest level of government is a milestone for the organization and those the YWCA serves,” said Prochnow.

Prochnow has been CEO of YWCA Cass Clay since 2008. Under her leadership, YWCA has expanded its supportive housing program more than fourfold and organizational assets fivefold.

