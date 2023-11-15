Woman on the run after stealing car & leading law enforcement on chase

CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is on the run, after stealing a car and leading law enforcement on a chase.

Officials say Moorhead Police got a report of a stolen vehicle from the Holiday Gas Station on 34th St., near I-94, at around 10:42 am on Nov. 15.

Some time later, that vehicle was spotted by MN State Patrol, traveling eastbound on I-94 past the Red River Scale.

After that, a deputy near Downer on I-94 saw the vehicle. Officials say the deputy followed it until other officers could get into position to deploy stop sticks. At that time, a pursuit was not initiated.

Then, an officer from Barnesville Police responded to deploy stop sticks. As the deputy neared the Barnesville officer, she tried to do a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop. Officials say the driver did drive over the stop sticks and one tire deflated. The driver kept on, while the deputy pursued, reaching speeds between 100-110 miles per hour on I-94 eastbound.

Clay County officials say the driver exited at Pelican Rapids and drove east. Then, she exited back onto I-94, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. That’s when the pursuit was called off. The driver corrected herself after a short time. The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on I-94.

The Sheriff’s Office says the female driver, as well as the stolen vehicle, have not been located. The car is described as a white Ford Fusion.

