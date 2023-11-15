Voters in Grand Forks approve proposed sports facility

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks voters approved a proposed sports facility and aquatics center Tuesday.

Voters headed to the polls for a special election to decide on extending the 3/4-percent sales tax, which is currently collected for the Alerus Center, beyond the 2029 sunset date.

City officials say those funds will be used for both Alerus Center capital maintenance projects and the construction of an indoor turf, aquatics, court facility.

Initial results show 2,358 people voted in favor of the move and 1,190 people voted again it. City officials say a total of 3,552 people voted.

City officials say results will be certified on Monday, Nov. 27. However, they say typically the canvassing meeting does not change the outcome of initial results.

Polls were open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, at the Alerus Center.

Last week, Altru announced a $10 million commitment to the proposed facility.

