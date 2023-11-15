Victim identified in deadly crash with combine in Towner County

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 39-year-old Mississippi man, Benjamin Shearer, died when the van he was driving hit the header of a combine that was sticking out into his lane Monday around 3:15 p.m.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the combine was westbound on ND 66 near Egeland, while the van was eastbound. The 72-year-old driver of the combine, Lawrence Weber of Devils Lake, was not injured and he is not facing charges at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.