Victim identified in deadly crash with combine in Towner County

(Pixabay)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 39-year-old Mississippi man, Benjamin Shearer, died when the van he was driving hit the header of a combine that was sticking out into his lane Monday around 3:15 p.m.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the combine was westbound on ND 66 near Egeland, while the van was eastbound. The 72-year-old driver of the combine, Lawrence Weber of Devils Lake, was not injured and he is not facing charges at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

