FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire responded to a call in the 1900 block of 44th St. South in Fargo on Wednesday, November 15th of a vehicle on fire.

The call came in at 6:40 AM, so far no injuries have been reported.

We’re working to learn more information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.