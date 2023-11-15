Trollwood announces The Addams family as their 2024 mainstage musical

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Trollwood Performing Arts School has announced The Addams Family as their 2024 Mainstage musical.

Trollwood says they’re thrilled to bring the creepy, kooky, spooky, ooky family to the stage at Bluestem Amphitheater. This musical comedy based on the characters created by Charles Addams, sees the Addams Family dealing with a brand-new adversary: love. Wednesday Addams returns home with her new boyfriend and his parents for dinner at the Addams mansion and the family finds she has been pulled in a new direction; she’s happy. Her parents, Gomez and Morticia, panic and wonder where they went wrong, while little brother, Pugsley, misses his evil, torturous sister and best friend. Full of the evil antics and mayhem the family is famous for, this musical comedy is a haunted mansion full of laughs sure to keep the whole family entertained. Trollwood’s production of The Addams Family is proudly sponsored by Bell Bank.

“We are excited to present ‘The Addams Family’ as this year’s mainstage musical at Trollwood Performing Arts School,” said Kathy Anderson, Executive Director of Trollwood and Bluestem. “This show provides a fantastic opportunity for our students to immerse themselves in a uniquely imaginative and humorous production. It’s a chance for them to showcase their talents in a way that resonates with audiences of all ages. Our students will be guided through an educational process by an amazing team of artists, led by Artistic Director Michael Walling. With this production, we aim to celebrate the creative spirit and dedication of our students, highlighting the vibrant energy and talent that our young performers will bring to the stage.”

Performance dates are set for July 16-20 and 23-27 at Bluestem Center for the Arts, home of Trollwood Performing Arts School, 801 50th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN. Discounted group ticket sales for the purchase of 10 or more tickets on a single performance night will be open on December 11. Regular ticket sales will open online on April 15. Pricing details will be available at www.trollwood.org/box-office.

Cast Auditions will be held February 17-20, 2024. Orchestra Auditions will be held March 6-9, 2024. All auditions are open to students currently in Grades 8-12. Students may sign up for an audition slot by calling 218-477-6500 or by emailing trollwood@fargo.k12.nd.us. Students may also participate as a run crew member or technician by registering for summer programming. More details about joining the cast, orchestra, or technical crew can be found at www.trollwood.org/mainstage-musical/.

