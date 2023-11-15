Rural Minn. couple fighting USPS for mail delivery: ‘It’s getting to be beyond frustrating’

OGEMA, MINN. (Valley News Live) -

Simply checking the mail has become a battle for some people in rural Ogema, Minn.

A group of people who live on Strawberry Lake say they have struggled for years to get mail delivered to them.

One couple is spearheading the campaign for mail. Kathy and Manny Berry have lived on Strawberry Lake since 2019. Kathy Berry actually worked in the postal service for over 20 years.

“It’s getting to be beyond frustrating,” says Manny.

Kathy explains, “I’ve been trying to get mail service out here since we moved here.”

The couple loves living in the peaceful, remote area surrounded by nature. What they don’t love is driving nearly 20 minutes one way to get their mail.

They say, the U.S. Postal Service delivers mail all around Strawberry Lake, except for the the roughly three mile stretch of 336th Ave they live on, including an approximate two mile stretch of their same road, a neighbor on a dead end dirt road and the nearly 1.7 miles of dirt road on 370th St.

“They’ve said it’s a minimum maintainance road and there were just seasonal people that live out here,” says Kathy.

“It’s always been a huge, wide road and it’s been paved two years now,” explains Manny.

And while some of their neighbors are only seasonal, Kathy says, “We’ve gotten 17 people to sign the form that said they wanted mail service out there that are permanent residents out here and not seasonal.”

The Berry’s say there are three bus routes that travel down their road daily and that other carriers, such as FedEx, UPS and Spee-Dee Delivery all travel on their road, too.

“The only thing we can’t get delivered out here is our mail,” says Manny.

The Berry’s and their neighbors are left to travel 20 minutes away to Ogema to get their mail from a P.O Box, some even travel an hour to Detroit Lakes.

Manny laughs, “We’d like our mail. It’s just a convenience we’re looking for.”

The Berry’s say their most recent petition to USPS was successful. However, they only had mail delivered to the individual mailboxes they all bought and set up themselves, for about a week.

After that, they were informed by USPS that mail would no longer be delivered to them.

Since then, the Berry’s say several of their neighbors, who forwarded their mail to their new mailboxes and cancelled their P.O boxes, have now been missing all of their mail.

We reached out to USPS, but they declined an interview for this story.

