Power outage impacting people in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working to restore power to people in north Fargo after an outage Tuesday night.

Xcel Energy estimates that more than 5,600 people are impacted at this time. Crews expect the outage to be fixed by 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No word yet on what caused the outage.

