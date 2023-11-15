Cooking with Cash Wa
Power outage impacting people in north Fargo

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working to restore power to people in north Fargo after an outage Tuesday night.

Xcel Energy estimates that more than 5,600 people are impacted at this time. Crews expect the outage to be fixed by 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No word yet on what caused the outage.

