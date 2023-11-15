Cooking with Cash Wa
Police say man feel asleep behind the wheel, knocking over power lines in crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEAR OSAKIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries after a crash involving a power pole in Douglas County, MN.

The Sheriff’s Dept. says it happened on Tuesday, Nov. 14 around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection near Co. Rd. 82 and Wildlife Loop SE.

Authorities say 37-year-old Shane Hoemberg of Sauk Centre, MN was going east when he crossed the center line and went into the ditch, hitting a power pole.

The crash knocked down several other power lines, forcing authorities to close the road while they worked the scene.

The Sheriff’s Dept. says Hoemberg fell asleep behind the wheel. He was taken to the Alexandria hospital and is expected to be ok.

