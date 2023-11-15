Neighborhood meeting in West Fargo centered around potential new roundabout

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The area around 52nd Avenue and 9th Street West in West Fargo, adjacent to Legacy Elementary, is stirring debate as city officials propose a roundabout to manage traffic flow.

However, not all parents are in favor of this initiative.

With the aim of enhancing safety during peak school crossing times, the city is advocating for the installation of a roundabout. Yet, some residents remain apprehensive.

“Not really a huge fan of it coming in,” said Branden Reno, who has a child currently attending Legacy.

The projected cost of this undertaking stands at $2.75 million, a considerable portion of which the city plans to fund through special assessments, approximating $1,200 per household spread over a 25-year period.

Besides financial concerns, opponents of the proposed roundabout question its efficacy in addressing the existing issues.

“It’s going to make it really hard to see all the kids and the motion, going around here. If it’s anything like the one on Sheyenne and 52nd, there’s a lot of stuff in the middle and it’s hard to see. It’s great for traffic, tough for the kids though,” Reno remarked.

During a recent neighborhood meeting on Tuesday night, West Fargo police officers weighed in on potential student safety concerns.

“There are concerns about students, and learning how to cross a roundabout. If that’s the case, I am happy to work with the school resource officer to give demonstrations,” said Wesley Booth, a West Fargo police officer.

Advocates of the roundabout suggest that it might streamline the time frame for students to safely navigate across the street.

“They have that safe spot in the middle where they just cross once and look to the left, then look right and then they can cross again,” said Booth.

City engineers align with this perspective, stating that “roundabouts are the safest treatment for a high-speed and higher volume intersection.” when compared to other alternatives.

