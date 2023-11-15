Mark Chesnutt cancels show at Shooting Star Casino due to health issues

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino has canceled the Friday, January 12 show with Mark Chesnutt due to health issues.

The country music artist has been a mainstay in the country music scene for over three decades, garnering a dedicated fan base that spans generations.

Mark Chesnutt issued the following statement about postponing his tour to take care of ‘extreme health issues’:

To my family, friends, fans and the country music community… Many of you who know me well, know that I have been struggling with a battle that I’ve fought to overcome for many years on my own. Now after some extreme health issues I’ve recently experienced the time has come. The fight is over. I’ve made the decision, to take the time to get healthy. I’ll be coming off the road for the next couple of months to concentrate on getting well…..to take care of me, my family and so that I can get back out on the road, to give back to ALL of you who have shown me unconditional support, care and love throughout my entire career. I truly appreciate your heartfelt understanding in my commitment, and your sensitivity to my decision, and the privacy to allow me this time. I’ll see you when I return to the road in February. Be good to one another. Stay well. God Bless.

Tickets went on sale on November 13 for between $52 and $26. All ticket holders will be refunded in the same method of ticket purchase. Credit card purchases will be automatically refunded within seven business days. Please reach out to the ticket office at 800-453-7827 with any questions.

