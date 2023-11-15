Cooking with Cash Wa
How you can be a ‘Secret Santa’ for Valley seniors

‘Secret Santa’ for Valley seniors
‘Secret Santa’ for Valley seniors(Cropped Pixabay)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking to help spread a little holiday cheer to some area seniors this holiday season, Valley Senior Services is hosting its annual Secret Santa for Seniors program.

It’s designed to ensure area seniors are being met with Christmas joy.

Starting today, you’re invited and encouraged to “adopt” an area senior by selecting a wish list and shopping for their Christmas gifts.

You can adopt a senior by getting ahold of valley senior services by calling them at: 701-293-1440. You can also email: info@valleyseniors.org.

Gifts need to be dropped off by noon on Dec. 4.

