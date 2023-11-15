Cooking with Cash Wa
Friday's Jonas Brothers' show cancelled in Grand Forks

Alerus Center post
Alerus Center post(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jonas Brothers’ show in Grand Forks is not happening Friday as scheduled.

The Alerus Center posted on Facebook Tuesday evening:

“The Alerus Center has been informed that, due to logistical issues, Jonas Brothers’ show originally scheduled for November 17 has been postponed. The show will be rescheduled for a future date in 2024. We regret any inconvenience this has caused you and look forward to welcoming you back for Jonas Brothers: FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT soon!”

The venue hasn’t released any details on the logistical issues or plans for refunds. The post garnered hundreds of comments in the first 10 minutes of being posted.

