Fire under investigation at West Fargo Self Serve Auto Parts

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway after an electrical fire at West Fargo Self Serve Auto Parts.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 475 12th Avenue NE. When crews arrived on scene, smoke and flames were visible from a small structure. Crews quickly knocked down and extinguished the electrical fire.

There was minimal smoke and fire damage to the structure. The cost of damages to be determined. There were no injuries to emergency personnel.

The West Fargo Fire Department was assisted by the West Fargo Police Department.

