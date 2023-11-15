Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo man arrested after admitting to breaking into six vehicles, police say

Carlos Martinez was arrested for theft and unlawful entry into a vehicle.
Carlos Martinez
Carlos Martinez(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing theft-related charges, after police say he admitted to breaking into six vehicles early Tuesday morning.

Newly filed court documents say officers were called at 5 a.m. when a man was seen prowling around a south Fargo neighborhood.

Officers found Carlos Martinez who told them he was headed to a friend’s home. That’s when officers learned Martinez had an outstanding warrant for theft out of Clay County and detained him.

Documents say the initial caller shared video with officers of Martinez entering his vehicle, but nothing was taken or damaged.

However, documents say officers found several items on Martinez that they suspected had been stolen.

Among those items was a girl’s driver’s license. Documents say officers went to the girl’s home where she told them she was missing her wallet, coins, $40 cash and sunglasses from her vehicle.

Documents say items were missing from her father’s vehicle as well.

Martinez denied the allegations at first, and then later admitted to breaking into six vehicles throughout the night.

He was arrested for theft and unlawful entry into a vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

