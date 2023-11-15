Cooking With Cash-Wa - Homemade French Fries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Homemade French Fries Servings: 4 / 2 cup portions

4 very large russet potatoes or 6-8 large baker potatoes

1 tbsp cider vinegar

2 quarts soybean oil for frying.

Sea Salt

The day before you want to serve the fries, cut potatoes into 3/8″ strips using a mandoline style vegetable cutter. You can also cut the potatoes by hand.

In a large plastic container or pail, wash and rinse the cut fries in fresh water each time until the water is clear, about 3x. Fill the container with clean water to cover the fries by at least 2-3 inches. Add the vinegar, cover, and refrigerate overnight or at least 2 hours.

Drain the potatoes in a sieve. Meanwhile, heat soybean oil in a Dutch oven or electric deep fryer to 325 degrees F.

Tap the sieve to release as much water as possible. You can also use a salad spinner to remove excess water as well. It is best to blanch the fries in small batches. If you add too many at one time, the oil will overflow, so it’s best to put a baking sheet underneath the fryer to mitigate the mess just in case. Blanch the fries for exactly 3 minutes. Remove from the oil, place on a baking sheet and refrigerate. You can keep the fries in the refrigerator for up to a couple of days, just make sure to keep them covered so they down’ oxidize.

When ready to serve the French fries, heat the oil to 350 degrees F. Cook fries for another 3 minutes or so or until the fries are prepared to you liking. Allow the fries to drain for 30 seconds before transferring to a serving platter or basket. Sprinkle fries with sea salt and serve.

