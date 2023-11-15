Felton, Minnesota (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Department and Felton Fire responded to a combine fire in rural Felton.

The call came in just after 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 14th in the area of 110th St. North and 210th Ave.

Officials say the combine was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene. Felton Fire arrived to extinguish the flames.

The combine was reportedly underneath powerlines serviced by Red River Valley Coop. Officials say the company was then notified.

Red River Valley Coop then shut power off in the area, and indicated that they did not see any issues at that time, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

