Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Combine fire in rural Felton

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Ashlyn Hill
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Felton, Minnesota (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Department and Felton Fire responded to a combine fire in rural Felton.

The call came in just after 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 14th in the area of 110th St. North and 210th Ave.

Officials say the combine was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene. Felton Fire arrived to extinguish the flames.

The combine was reportedly underneath powerlines serviced by Red River Valley Coop. Officials say the company was then notified.

Red River Valley Coop then shut power off in the area, and indicated that they did not see any issues at that time, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADAM JOHNSON
Arrest made in death of Adam Johnson, Minnesota Native whose throat was cut during hockey game
Reports of shots fired downtown Fargo on November 14, 2023.
UPDATE: Police safely subdue man near University Drive
Beltrami meteor?
UPDATE: Experts say ‘Beltrami Boom’ likely not meteor
Jeffrey Cofresi
Dangerous escapee from ND State Hospital in custody
Alerus Center post
Friday’s Jonas Brothers’ show rescheduled in Grand Forks

Latest News

Crash graphic
Police say man feel asleep behind the wheel, knocking over power lines in crash
Vehicle reported on fire in 1900 block of 44th St. South
Vehicle fire in south Fargo
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - November 15
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - November 15