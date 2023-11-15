City of Fargo seeking public input for 2024 Community Development and Housing Action Plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is requesting public input and proposals for its 2024 Community Development and Housing Action Plan.

This plan allocates annual entitlement funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which are distributed through the city’s grants and home investment programs.

The main purpose of these funds are to benefit low income individuals and households by focusing on affordable housing, ending and preventing homelessness, neighborhood improvements, and overall poverty reduction.

The public is encouraged to submit comments and suggestions on the plan starting today, November 15, through December 6, 2023, no later than 4:30 p.m. All proposals must be submitted electronically via email, telephone, or during the virtual public input meeting on November 30 at noon.

Residents can access the public meeting here, or by calling 571-317-3112 and using access code 791-989-845.

Proposals will be evaluated based on low to moderate income benefit, project readiness, cost reasonableness and impact, activity management, experience, past performance and current resources.

Existing plans can be viewed here. The City of Fargo asks to call or email them with any questions.

