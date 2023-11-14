Wheel of Fortune LIVE! coming to the Fargo Theatre

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People will have the chance to play America’s Game® at the Fargo Theatre this spring. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will be in Fargo on Saturday, May 18.

The game show has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win. Guests are randomly selected to go on stage.

All ages are welcome to attend, but you must be 18 or older to be a contestant on stage. Pre-registration starts at 6:00 p.m. on May 18, doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m.

The live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the only way fans can experience America’s Game® in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios.

Presale begins Thursday, November 16 at 10:00 a.m. and tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.