UND Hockey team reaches highest ranking since 2021

North Dakota Captain Riese Gaber
North Dakota Captain Riese Gaber(kvly)
By Devin Fry
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Hockey team continues to climb national polls, reaching their highest ranking in over two years.

UND sits at #2 in the ratest USCHO Men’s College Hockey Top 25 Poll, including nine first place votes.

That’s the highest they’ve been in the poll since March 22nd, 2021, when they were the top seed entering the National Championship Tournament.

Wisconsin is the top-ranked team in the country with their 9-1-0 overall record. Interestingly enough, the only team to beat Wisconsin this season is UND.

North Dakota, who are 7-2-1 on the season, opened conference play over the weekend with a sweep over Minnesota Duluth.

They host Miami on November 17th and 18th in the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

