Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Tuesday special election to decide on proposed Grand Forks sports facility

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters in Grand Forks head to the polls on Tuesday for a special election to vote on a proposed sports facility and aquatics center.

Voters will decide whether they want to extend the 3/4-percent sales tax, which is currently collected for the Alerus Center, beyond the 2029 sunset date. City officials say those funds would be used for both Alerus Center capital maintenance projects and the construction of an indoor turf, aquatics, court facility.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, at the Alerus Center. To participate, you must be a Grand Forks city resident for at least 30 days, be 18 or older, a North Dakota resident and a citizen of the United States.

Completed absentee ballots should be returned to the the Grand Forks City Auditor’s Office or to the drop box in the County Office Building Parking Ramp.

Last week, Altru announced a $10 million commitment to the proposed facility.

Project Details
Learn about the project here

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal crash near Grandin
Girl riding horse air-lifted after crash with train
File photo of police lights.
Fargo Police investigating two shots fired incidents from Saturday evening
Jordan Allan Austermiller
Neighbor dispute lands one in jail facing terrorizing charge
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Bemidji Police: Alleged gang rape investigation ‘still very active’
39-year-old dead after crash with combine in Towner County
Ogema Elementary School
Classes canceled Tuesday in Ogema following weekend fire - November 13
Michelle Kommer (left) and Cole Kaiser (right)
Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal chosen for Holiday Lights Parade