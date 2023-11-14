Tuesday special election to decide on proposed Grand Forks sports facility

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters in Grand Forks head to the polls on Tuesday for a special election to vote on a proposed sports facility and aquatics center.

Voters will decide whether they want to extend the 3/4-percent sales tax, which is currently collected for the Alerus Center, beyond the 2029 sunset date. City officials say those funds would be used for both Alerus Center capital maintenance projects and the construction of an indoor turf, aquatics, court facility.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, at the Alerus Center. To participate, you must be a Grand Forks city resident for at least 30 days, be 18 or older, a North Dakota resident and a citizen of the United States.

Completed absentee ballots should be returned to the the Grand Forks City Auditor’s Office or to the drop box in the County Office Building Parking Ramp.

Last week, Altru announced a $10 million commitment to the proposed facility.

