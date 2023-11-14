Cooking with Cash Wa
Three people hurt in car-pickup crash near Park Rapids

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on Highway 71 near Park Rapids.
The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on Highway 71 near Park Rapids.(MGN)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people are hurt, two critically, after a crash near Park Rapids.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on Highway 71. According to the accident report, a pickup was driving south on the highway when a sedan traveling west on 200th street pulled out in front of it. The pickup tried to swerve out of the way to avoid the crash, but collided with the sedan.

The driver of the sedan, 62-year-old Edward Adamec of Park, and his passenger, 38-year-old Jason Adamec, both from Park Rapids, were seriously injured and flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The driver of the pickup, 24-year-old Anna Carlson, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a Park Rapids hospital. Her passenger was not injured.

