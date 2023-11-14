Reports of shots fired in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A large police presence in downtown Fargo is causing a traffic backup along University Drive.

There is a heavy police presence near University Drive and 1st Avenue North, across the street from Brew Bird. A Valley News Live reporter on scene says there is crime scene tape and multiple blocks in the area are closed off.

A witness tells Valley News Live he saw police chasing someone, and then heard gunshots fired after it appeared a suspect was being uncooperative with officers.

”I was here on the corner on my way back from Holiday. I saw shots fired and ‘get down on the ground.’ Some guy was resisting and honestly I just had so much energy going through me I watched it all happen,” said witness Parrish Lusby. “I seen the criminal. He was busting shots back at the officers. They had riot shields on. All of a sudden, out of nowhere, they laid him down. They fired some clips into him. They had all these streets blocked off all around here. It was just really wild,” Lusby said.

The witness account has not been confirmed by Fargo Police. We have a request in to the department for information on what happened. Check back with Valley News Live throughout the evening for updates to this breaking news story.

