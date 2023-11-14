Neighborhood meeting for proposed roundabout near West Fargo elementary school

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo is hosting a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday night about a proposed roundabout project at 52nd Avenue West and 9th Street West.

The meeting is happening at Legacy Elementary School from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14.

City engineers and a roundabout design and safety expert will discuss the proposed project. The city says special assessments would be used to fund this project, however they say specials will not be discussed at the neighborhood meeting.

A traffic study was completed in 2021, which studied the 52nd Avenue and 9th Street intersection. In that study, it was recommended that a roundabout be constructed within five years.

The city says the project seeks to improve safety at the intersection, which is adjacent to Legacy Elementary. The elementary school has requested pedestrian improvements at this intersection, saying the current cross walk at the intersection is inadequate for the safety of the children crossing.

In May of 2022, a traffic count was conducted that showed nearly 100 pedestrians at the peak afternoon hour, which officials say has likely increased with additional development in the area.

City officials add, a roundabout is proposed because a traffic signal warrant does not exist, and existing fiber infrastructure is 1.5 miles away at Sheyenne Street and 40th Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.