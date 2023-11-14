ND State Hospital warns of dangerous escapee

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The ND State Hospital in Jamestown is warning about a dangerous escapee. On November 14th at 2:05 PM , 28-year-old Jeffrey Cofresi escaped from the ND State Hospital. Hospital officials say Cofresi has violent tendencies.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and local agencies are currently searching for Jeffrey.

He was last seen walking westbound from the ND State Hospital Campus near State Hospital Rd. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white logo, black sweatpants, and black Crocs. He is 5ft 10in,180lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Cofresi also has a wrist and neck tattoo and a scar on his neck. If you see him, call 911 and do not make contact.

