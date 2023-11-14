Moorhead receives $5 million for Reimagine Romkey project

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Department of the Interior/National Park Service has awarded $5 million to replace the City of Moorhead’s public swimming pool and build additional amenities at Romkey Park through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program.

“The word transformational can be overused, but this is truly an example of an award and a project that will transform the Romkey Park neighborhood,” said Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson. “Every neighborhood should have access to recreation. This project creates fantastic access for our City and particularly, this neighborhood of multi-family homes. It’s a wonderful example of the change the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership is trying to achieve.”

Many of the current amenities at Romkey Park were built before 1990 – including the swimming pool, which was built in 1958 – and have exceeded their useful life. The “Reimagine Romkey” plan was developed with significant neighborhood involvement. The plan includes a new public swimming pool and pool house, playgrounds, basketball and pickleball courts, skate park, soccer field, sledding hill, and a sustainable food forest.

“These improvements are going to be incredible for the hundreds of kids that use this pool and park every summer day. This past season average daily attendance climbed to an all-time high of 270, and more than 1,060 individuals had season swim passes,” said Holly Heitkamp, Moorhead Parks & Recreation Director. “A new pool and year-round improvements to Romkey Park will serve the community and neighborhood so much better. It’s all for the kids!”

As part of the federal award, the funds will be matched 1:1 with local resources.

“Children and families in every corner of America deserve spaces to recreate and enjoy the outdoors, regardless of their zip code or background,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “The Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program is a cornerstone of the Interior Department’s efforts to ensure that communities across America have access to nature. (This award) will continue our work to connect communities to green spaces and ensure that efforts are community-centered and driven.”

You can view concept ideas for Reimagine Romkey on the City of Moorhead website. More information on the building and renovation timeline will be available as plans further develop.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.