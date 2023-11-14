Man arrested for reportedly assaulting another man with rebar

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing two felony charges after a reported family fight gets out of control in front of a child.

Court documents say police were called to a home in Fargo on Sunday, Nov. 12 for reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Dangelo Garcia of Fargo covered in blood outside the home.

Officers then went inside and spoke to the people in the home and heard about what happened. A witness told officers Garcia came over to the house and got in a fight with his sister’s boyfriend. At the time of the fight, the witness says Garcia barged into the home with a piece of rebar and started attacking the boyfriend.

Records show the two then got in a fight, prompting Garcia’s sister to grab a baseball and start hitting him with it. Eventually the two were separated and Garcia left the scene.

A short time later, court papers say Garcia came back and started attacking the boyfriend again, attempting to gouge his eyes out. At this time, Garcia’s sister ran out of the home with her child.

Officers then arrested Garcia for felony burglary and felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. He was taken to a hospital and then booked into the Cass County Jail.

Garcia refused to speak with police about the assault.

His next court appearance is scheduled for late December, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.