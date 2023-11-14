Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested after reported vandalism at homeless shelter

A broken window in the door is spotted at Churches United.
A broken window in the door is spotted at Churches United.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is in police custody after a reported vandalism at a homeless shelter in Moorhead.

Police say they were called to Churches United along the 1900 block of 1st Ave. N. around 11:55 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 for a reported vandalism.

Authorities say someone smashed a window on the building and tried to take off, but the suspect was found just a few blocks away.

A mugshot for the suspect was not available.

