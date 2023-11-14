Man arrested after reported vandalism at homeless shelter

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is in police custody after a reported vandalism at a homeless shelter in Moorhead.

Police say they were called to Churches United along the 1900 block of 1st Ave. N. around 11:55 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 for a reported vandalism.

Authorities say someone smashed a window on the building and tried to take off, but the suspect was found just a few blocks away.

A mugshot for the suspect was not available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.