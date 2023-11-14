Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

K-9 officer dies after Jeep driving wrong way collides with police cruiser

A K-9 officer died after a crash involving a police cruiser, officials said. (SOURCE: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A K-9 officer died after a crash involving a police cruiser in Ohio, according to officials.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Two Franklin police officers and their K-9 were patrolling in a marked patrol cruiser when a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by 21-year-old Michael T. Sims hit the cruiser, according to police.

Officials said Sims was driving the wrong way on South River Street at a high speed when his vehicle collided with the cruiser.

Troopers said the Jeep went off the road and hit a tree before coming to a rest.

After the crash, the K-9, named Fury, was taken to MedVet where he later died.

The two officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.

Sims also had minor injuries and was treated at another hospital.

According to jail records obtained by WXIX, Sims was released Saturday afternoon before being taken to the Warren County Jail. He is being held without bond.

Officials said Sims faces charges of felonious assault of a police officer and felonious assault of a police dog. Additional charges are also pending.

Police said it is not clear whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, and the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal crash near Grandin
File photo of police lights.
Fargo Police investigating two shots fired incidents from Saturday evening
Fire crews Sunday evening battled a massive fire that engulfed a grain bin in Fergus Falls.
Fire crews seen battling grain bin fire in Fergus Falls
Two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when they hit each other.
Woman transported to hospital after crash involving two motorcycles
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Michelle Kommer (left) and Cole Kaiser (right)
Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal chosen for Holiday Lights Parade
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Donald Trump Jr. exuberantly lauds dad’s real estate exploits as civil fraud trial shifts to defense
City of Dilworth, MN
Dilworth creates action plan to combat Emerald Ash Borer
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00pm News November 13 - Part 1