Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Jury trial canceled for Mapleton man charged with attempted murder

Quido mugshot
Quido mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A felony jury trial scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 14, in Cass County has been canceled.

Kyle Christopher Quido was scheduled to go to trial at 9:00 a.m., but court records show the trial was canceled and a change of plea hearing is now scheduled for December.

Quido is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, three counts of terrorizing, reckless endangerment and refusal to halt after a call about a domestic disturbance in June 2023.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on June 3, Cass County deputies responded to the 500 block of 5th Street in Mapleton. Officials say during a verbal dispute between Quido and a female victim, Quido discharged a firearm. No physical injuries came from the altercation.

Deputies say Quido led responding officers on a short foot chase before being taken into custody.

Cass County Court records say Quido is due back in court on December 11 for a change of plea hearing.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl riding horse air-lifted after crash with train
Jordan Allan Austermiller
Neighbor dispute lands one in jail facing terrorizing charge
Police Lights
North Dakota BCI investigating inmate suicide at Lake Region Correctional Facility
Beltrami meteor?
Authorities speculating a meteor causes bright flash, loud boom
Two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when they hit each other.
Woman transported to hospital after crash involving two motorcycles

Latest News

ADAM JOHNSON
Arrest made in death of Adam Johnson, Minnesota Native whose throat was cut during UK hockey game
Sanford Health Nurse Practitioner Week
NDT - Sanford Health Nurse Practitioner Week - November 14
AARP North Dakota
NDT - AARP North Dakota - November 14
Gatherings Collective
NDT - Gatherings Collective - November 14