Jury trial canceled for Mapleton man charged with attempted murder

MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A felony jury trial scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 14, in Cass County has been canceled.

Kyle Christopher Quido was scheduled to go to trial at 9:00 a.m., but court records show the trial was canceled and a change of plea hearing is now scheduled for December.

Quido is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, three counts of terrorizing, reckless endangerment and refusal to halt after a call about a domestic disturbance in June 2023.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on June 3, Cass County deputies responded to the 500 block of 5th Street in Mapleton. Officials say during a verbal dispute between Quido and a female victim, Quido discharged a firearm. No physical injuries came from the altercation.

Deputies say Quido led responding officers on a short foot chase before being taken into custody.

Cass County Court records say Quido is due back in court on December 11 for a change of plea hearing.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.