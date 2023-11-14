Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Invasive ticks are expanding in the US, researchers say

FILE - Researchers say an invasive tick species is expanding in the U.S.
FILE - Researchers say an invasive tick species is expanding in the U.S.(John Tann / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Asian longhorned ticks are spreading across the United States.

Researchers said the invasive species arrived in the Western Hemisphere in 2017, but they are now sounding the alarm after three cows in Ohio died from tens of thousands of bites.

According to an analysis published in the Journal of Medical Entomology, scientists gathered nearly 10,000 ticks in just 90 minutes at the cow pasture.

In addition to Ohio, the invasive species has been spotted in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Researchers say the ticks can reproduce quickly, hide in tall grass and survive in harsh conditions.

It is still unclear whether they can pass diseases to humans, but they appear to be less attracted to human skin.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl riding horse air-lifted after crash with train
Jordan Allan Austermiller
Neighbor dispute lands one in jail facing terrorizing charge
Police Lights
North Dakota BCI investigating inmate suicide at Lake Region Correctional Facility
Beltrami meteor?
Authorities speculating a meteor causes bright flash, loud boom
Two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when they hit each other.
Woman transported to hospital after crash involving two motorcycles

Latest News

The site of a fire is seen under Interstate 10, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los...
Fire-damaged Los Angeles freeway to take 3 to 5 weeks to repair, California governor says
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Arrest made in death of hockey player who suffered fatal injury in game
ADAM JOHNSON
Arrest made in death of Adam Johnson, Minnesota Native whose throat was cut during hockey game
Maxine Helbling celebrated her 106th birthday November 8.
Woman celebrating 106th birthday reminisces about her love of dancing
Quido mugshot
Jury trial canceled for Mapleton man charged with attempted murder