Holmberg federal trial moved(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The trial for a former state senator charged with two federal child sex abuse charges has been moved.

79-year-old Ray Holmberg will now face a jury on April 29.

Prosecutors say from 2011 to 2016, Holmberg traveled to the Czech Republic to engage in sexual activity with children and that he knowingly received child sex abuse materials.

Holmberg resigned last spring after he came under fire for texting with a man in jail on child pornography charges.

