Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip(IGTJackpots via X/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A lucky slots player in Las Vegas recently struck it big.

According to IGT Jackpots, the player was on the Las Vegas Strip when they won big off a $5 bet.

That $5 won the unnamed winner more than $1.3 million.

In a post shared by IGT on X, the unidentified player won a $1,384,491.52 jackpot while playing the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl riding horse air-lifted after crash with train
Jordan Allan Austermiller
Neighbor dispute lands one in jail facing terrorizing charge
Beltrami meteor?
UPDATE: Experts say ‘Beltrami Boom’ likely not meteor
ADAM JOHNSON
Arrest made in death of Adam Johnson, Minnesota Native whose throat was cut during hockey game
39-year-old dead after crash with combine in Towner County

Latest News

FILE -- Rescuers in Colorado say a hiker missing since August has been found dead with his dog...
Hiker missing for months found dead with his dog still alive by his side
Three children and two adults were shot Sunday at the flea market in the Houston suburb.
3 arrested in shooting at Texas flea market that also killed a child and wounded 4 others
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel