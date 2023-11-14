Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal chosen for Holiday Lights Parade

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal have been chosen for the 2023 Holiday Lights Parade.

Michelle Kommer, founder and owner of HighRoad Partners, LLC, is the Grand Marshal. Cole Kaiser, Representative of Sanford Children’s Fargo has been named the Junior Grand Marshal.

Before establishing her business, Kommer served as North Dakota’s Commissioner of Labor and Commerce, overseeing diverse economic and workforce initiatives. She is known for her advocacy for child welfare in North Dakota, founding the North Dakota Heart Gallery in 2007. She’s also a passionate speaker on healthy female workplace relationships and has received various accolades for her contributions.

At the young age of 6-years-old Cole Kaiser is already a cancer survivor who has overcome incredible odds. Diagnosed with Wilms’ tumor in March of 2023, a cancer of the kidney that accounts for about 6% of all childhood cancer cases, Cole began his chemotherapy treatment at Sanford Children’s and Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center in April. As of October 20, 2023 he rang his end of treatment bell and is looking forward to a happy and healthy life with his parents Mike and Bryana.

Michelle and Cole will lead the parade on Saturday, December 2. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and features approximately 75 floats, marching units, equestrian entries and more. Beginning in Downtown Moorhead, the route crosses the Red River on NP Ave and proceeds through Downtown Fargo on Broadway.

