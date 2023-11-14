Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Governor Walz Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Sergeant Cade Michael Wolfe

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all...
Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota effective immediately until sunset on Monday, November 20(KTTC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota effective immediately until sunset on Monday, Nov. 20, in honor and remembrance of Sergeant Cade Michael Wolfe. Sgt. Wolfe, a Minnesotan from Mankato, and four other American service members were killed in an aircraft crash during a training exercise over the Mediterranean Sea.

“Minnesota is deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe, a Minnesotan who dedicated himself to selflessly serving our nation and keeping our country safe,” said Governor Walz. “With deep gratitude, Minnesota recognizes Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his state and country. His family, loved ones, and community are in our prayers.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

The Governor’s Office will provide additional flag guidance pending more information on funeral and interment arrangements.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal crash near Grandin
Girl riding horse air-lifted after crash with train
File photo of police lights.
Fargo Police investigating two shots fired incidents from Saturday evening
Jordan Allan Austermiller
Neighbor dispute lands one in jail facing terrorizing charge
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Rendering of aquatics facility at proposed sports complex.
Tuesday special election to decide on proposed Grand Forks sports facility
Bemidji Police: Alleged gang rape investigation ‘still very active’
Ogema Elementary School
Classes canceled Tuesday in Ogema following weekend fire - November 13
Michelle Kommer (left) and Cole Kaiser (right)
Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal chosen for Holiday Lights Parade
City of Dilworth, MN
Dilworth creates action plan to combat Emerald Ash Borer