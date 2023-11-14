‘Give us the money back and we’ll call it done’: North Dakota couple says they were cheated by contractor

SHELDON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

John Mougey says he and his wife needed a new skylight for their kitchen, after a heavy rainfall caused a leak in their roof, leaving the ceiling with a large water stain.

Unfortunately, the contractors they knew in their surrounding area were all busy, so they took a trip to Fargo to find someone to do the job. At the Menard’s installation center they found a few flyers and met contractor Erik Walker of E’s Handyman Services & Home Repair.

Mougey says they met with Walker at their home in Sheldon, N.D. Walker agreed to replace their skylight and signed what Mougey believed to be legally binding contract.

The Mougey’s paid Walker $4,000 upfront so he could purchase the supplies he’d need for the project.

“He signed the little piece of paper that he was going to do it so we assumed that he was gonna do it,” says Mougey.

However, that’s not what happened. Two weeks after the check was cashed, Mougey called walker to check in and that’s when he discovered the phone number Walker provided had been disconnected.

Valley News Live did some research on E’s Handyman Services and found through the North Dakota Secretary of State website that his business license is no longer active.

Eventually, we got in touch with Walker.

According to him he’s just been too busy to get in touch with the Mougey’s and was surprised to learn the phone number listed on his flyer was out of service. Walker also denied his business license has been inactive since May of 2023.

Walker told us that he would to be in touch with the Mougey’s and that actually, the part he needed for their skylight just came in the week before. However, it’s been several days and he still hasn’t contacted them.

Walker initially agreed to an interview and said he’d call back to schedule, but we’ve attempted to contact Walker again and have been unable to reach him since.

Mougey says he hasn’t contacted police because he doesn’t want anyone to get in trouble.

He says, “Give me the money back and we’ll call it done. You know, fair is fair.”

Mougey says he and his wife are trusting people.

“It’s a different world out here in the small towns,” he explains.

After this experience with Walker, he believes he’s been scammed.

Mougey says, “They’re just taking the money and running.”

