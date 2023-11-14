Fargo looks to refine downtown experience

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a strategic move to shape the future of downtown Fargo, the city enlisted the expertise of an external agency in 2018. The city contracted Interface Studio, a Pennsylvania-based planning and design firm, to provide guidance and insights. Now, five years into the initiative, the firm is unveiling its vision for the downtown area, urging not just the city but the entire community to take ownership of the plan.

Over the past half-decade, downtown Fargo has experienced significant growth in investment, housing, and development. However, this success has not come without its share of challenges, which have evolved and become more complex.

Among the mounting issues are homelessness and a shortage of available housing. Additionally, there’s a collective desire to enhance the visual appeal of Fargo, making it more attractive to residents and visitors alike.

“In the past 5 years, a significant amount of investment, housing, development, people—downtown has grown, which means the challenges have gotten a little bit complicated,” said Scott Page of Interface Studio.

To address these challenges, the agency proposes a broader approach that extends beyond the confines of city hall. They emphasize the untapped potential in spaces around the city hall that could be repurposed without requiring large costs, as well as additional funding and assistance towards the fight against issues such as homelessness.

One of the proposed solutions involves investing in public art, such as murals or sidewalk colorization, to breathe new life into the area. These initiatives are seen as not only aesthetically pleasing but also as potential drivers for community engagement and revitalization.

Already, some of these plans are gaining momentum, with tangible progress in motion. Interface Studio is working collaboratively with the city, Downtown Community Partnership, and other partners to ensure a unified effort towards realizing the vision that was initially conceived five years ago and still resonates today.

“There’s a number of plan items that have already been moving forward or at least there’s been dollars requested. We’re thinking about not just the city but also the DCP and other partners working together to achieve the vision that you all helped to create 5 years ago, and continues today,” Page said.

As Fargo embarks on this transformative journey, the call is clear: for the success of the downtown revitalization plan, it requires more than just the city’s involvement; it demands collective ownership from the entire community.

