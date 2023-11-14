Dilworth launching new texting service for residents

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new service meant to help people living in the City of Dilworth will soon be available for people to sign up for.

The Dilworth City Council is moving forward with a contract with TextMyGov, which is a 24-hour service where residents can ask questions, get information, or report issues such as potholes.

The two-year contract will go through November 2025 and it will cost the city $4,000 per year, plus a one-time setup fee of $2,000. The city says it will be paid for out of general and enterprise funds.

The city says TextMyGov is meant to improve service delivery and connect with citizens. People will be able to text the city to report things such as potholes or street lights that are out. Residents can also ask questions like “how to apply for a pet license” or “when is garbage pickup.”

TextMyGov identifies keywords and replies with a response which could range from a quick answer to the question, a link to information on the city’s website, or it will guide people through a series of steps to submit all the necessary information or upload a picture.

City staff will receive an email to follow-up on issues, questions or requests, if needed.

The city can also send messages to residents to remind them about unpaid bills, or to inform them about things happening in their neighborhood which could impact them. Dilworth residents will have the option to opt in if they’d like to receive notifications from the city.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.